'We can’t have reconciliation until we have the truth': Windsor honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Several events are taking place around Windsor-Essex to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation along with Orange Shirt Day on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The day was formally designated a federal holiday in 2021 to honour the survivors of Canada’s residential school system along with the children who never returned home.
“It's the acknowledgement and knowing that we have allies,” said Theresa Sims, the first Indigenous storyteller for the City of Windsor. “Because for years, people would say, ‘It can't be that bad. You're making it up.’ They wouldn't believe us. Now they believe us.”
The “Every Child Matters” flag was raised outside Windsor City Hall on Friday, where the building will be illuminated orange in the evenings from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2023.
Sims spoke along with other dignitaries during the ceremony and said the public turnout touched her heart, suggesting people are still grieving as more graves are discovered across the country.
“We're just finding out some of the graves are our cousins, aunties, moms, dads, you know. So they're just finding them. So we have to grieve that loss that just suddenly comes to us,” she said.
Sims continued, “And it won't be mended overnight, because we're still finding children and females that are lost in landfills and they can't be bothered searching for them. If they were mainstream, they would have sent people in right away, but not with our people. We tend to get lost. We tend to get forgotten, but our children aren't forgotten. They're still here. They're still in our hearts and I'm glad other hearts are opening to us.”
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens noted there will be several events and activities taking place throughout the city on Saturday, like a morning walk along the Detroit river and free admission to visit Museum Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum, encouraging residents to reflect on the importance of the day for all Canadians.
“We'll take our guidance from Indigenous communities, they certainly have the stories, they have the lived experience in this regard,” Dilkens said.
“But the Truth and Reconciliation documents certainly outlines action plans that can be taken by everyone to try and get to the ultimate goal of full Truth and Reconciliation on this matter,” Dilkens explained. “And so we are doing a small part here today by raising the flag, but you see the number of people who show up, the number of people who are supporting today in this particular day by wearing orange and I think it's just an important time to reflect for all Canadians on an important piece of Canadian history.”
Caldwell First Nation is hosting an “Every Child Matters” event at Caldwell Gas and Convenience starting around noon on Saturday, following a morning drums and fire event at Point Pelee.
Chief Mary Duckworth told CTV News, “We can’t have reconciliation until we have the truth.”
Duckworth is spearheading calls for the resignation of Provincial Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford unless he drastically changes how he is dealing with First Nations.
“We’ve come baby steps ahead but we have a long ways to go and so what does that mean? That means the Ontario government and the Crown federal government needs to see us as sovereign people able to take care of our own affairs without interference and there’s still so much interference from the government when it comes to First Nations issues,” said Duckworth.
She continued, “As a chief, I struggle with the Ontario government and their tactics and as you can see, the Greenbelt was an issue, housing is an issue, so I really struggle with all of that and their ability to come to First Nations tables and not expect us to just go away and just kind of wait.”
Duckworth added, “Though we gather like this, it really is dependant on the leaders, the government leaders to understand the truth and speak the truth and do real reconciliation with the First Nations and their territories.”
Mean time, the MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh Andrew Dowie said, “It's important to learn and understand what happened. Understand why our Indigenous peoples feel the way that they feel and understand what they went through.”
Dowie said, “It's a part of our history. So it's something we can take back. We can learn from it and work to do better.”
He added, “I think it's important that we not treat September 30 as a holiday, rather treat it as a day for our own education to learn and to understand.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
Toronto family shocked they have to rip out $20K synthetic grass putting green
A Scarborough family said they were shocked to get a notice from the City of Toronto that the artificial grass in their backyard, including a putting green, will have to be ripped out.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Man deliberately drives into a home and crashes into a police station in New Jersey, police say
A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday.
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Kitchener
-
'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
-
Here's what's happening around Waterloo Region for Truth and Reconciliation Day
A number of events are being organized around Waterloo Region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday Sept. 30.
-
Province reveals bridge designs as part of long-delayed Hwy. 7 expansion
A major development in a local infrastructure project has been unveiled by the province.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Barrie
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Accused impaired driver Cassie Korzenko fires defence lawyer further delaying court proceedings
The Barrie woman accused of impaired driving causing a crash that seriously injured three pedestrians parted ways with her lawyer, further delaying court proceedings.
-
Charges dropped against attempted murder suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting
The charges against a woman accused of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a Barrie catwalk shooting earlier this year have been withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line launch delayed until spring 2024
Passengers will not be boarding the Trillium Line until the spring of 2024, as construction continues on the new north-south light-rail transit line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Ottawa parkway officially renamed Kichi Zibi Mikan
The National Capital Commission held a ceremony to unveil the new sign for the Kichi Zībī Mīkan on Friday ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Oct. 1
The lowest-paid workers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will receive a $1.05 an hour pay bump this weekend.
Toronto
-
Here is how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as tonight.
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments
The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.
Montreal
-
One arrest at Montreal climate protest that drew hundreds
One person was arrested Friday as hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Montreal to denounce the government’s response to climate change.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
-
Indigenous daycare, Verdun schools mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
An Indigenous daycare and schools in Verdun took part in a walk Friday morning to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Pharmacists moving to N.S. to work frustrated by red tape 'roadblocks' and licensing delays
Joshua Ghiringhelli is still be waiting to be fully licensed as a pharmacist in Nova Scotia almost a year after he moved to the picturesque rural community of Boutillier’s Point.
-
‘I’m here alone’: international student determined to get her life back
Every homeless person has a different story, no matter where they come from, and that is no different for Dianne Munnings from the Bahamas.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reporting $270M surplus for end of fiscal year
Manitoba finance officials are reporting a $270 million surplus for the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
-
Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.
-
The new face challenging River Heights Liberal stronghold
A political expert says a new NDP candidate could change things in the Liberal stronghold of River Heights.
Calgary
-
Dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead; city scant on details
What started as a routine walk with her dog in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle on Sept. 17 quickly turned into an ordeal Aman Lamoureux will never forget.
-
Calgary panel begins work to address public safety concerns downtown
A committee of experts tasked by the City of Calgary with providing downtown public safety recommendations is now beginning work on finding solutions to address addictions issues, housing concerns and crime.
-
Bobcat family gets comfortable in Douglasdale backyard
Cathy Brodner got some unexpected visitors Thursday morning that were a little more photogenic than your run-of-the-mill backyard invaders.
Edmonton
-
Here's how Edmontonians honoured the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds to several displays of drumming and dancing – people in Edmonton and area began Friday more than a dozen events for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'Criminal harassment': Edmonton police issue warning about man released with conditions
A 39-year-old man who was recently released from jail with court-issued conditions was the subject of a public warning by Edmonton police on Friday.
-
Alberta says first steps to reform provincial health delivery system coming this fall
Premier Danielle Smith says the first steps are coming this fall to reconfigure Alberta’s health delivery system — a plan the Opposition calls a recipe for more chaos from a government fresh off turning lab testing into a debacle.
Vancouver
-
Renter was entitled to move out after being told she would have to share a shower, B.C. tribunal rules
A woman who was surprised by the news that she would be sharing the shower in a suite she rented was justified in moving out immediately, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
-
Metro Vancouver strikes task force to study options for completing wastewater plant amid surging costs
Nearly two years after it cancelled its contract with the company it had hired to build a new wastewater treatment plant on the North Shore, Metro Vancouver is forming a task force to review its options for completing the unfinished project.
-
Multiple assault charges laid after driver strikes pedestrians in Surrey
A man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after allegedly hitting two people with his vehicle in Surrey.