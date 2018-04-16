

CTV Windsor





If you are interested in the most recent information on the Gordie Howe International Bridge crossing, you may want to attend one of two different meetings this week.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will be holding a public information meeting Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Mackenzie Hall Court Auditorium.

A second meeting will be held the same time on Wednesday in Detroit at 6705 West Lafayette Blvd.

Presentations will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. each day.

The WDBA announced in March that it has awarded a Markham company the $61-million contract for the design-build phase of the bridge project.

Parsons Inc. of Markham has been selected for the role of owner’s engineer for the project.

Construction on the new multi-million dollar bridge between Windsor and Detroit will begin this year.

The $61-million contract is the first contract WDBA has awarded for services related to the design-build phase of the project.

Parsons is scheduled to begin its work as owner’s engineer this month -- two months before WDBA announces its Preferred Proponent and begins final contractual negotiations. This will allow Parsons to start work as soon as the Preferred Proponent is selected.

WDBA’s private-sector partner will be announced by the end of September 2018.