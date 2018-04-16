If you are interested in the most recent information on the Gordie Howe International Bridge crossing, you may want to attend one of two different meetings this week.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will be holding a public information meeting Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Mackenzie Hall Court Auditorium.

A second meeting will be held the same time on Wednesday in Detroit at 6705 West Lafayette Blvd.

Presentations will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. each day.

The WDBA announced in March that it has awarded a Markham company the $61-million contract for the design-build phase of the bridge project.

Parsons Inc. of Markham has been selected for the role of owner’s engineer for the project.

Construction on the new multi-million dollar bridge between Windsor and Detroit will begin this year.

Parsons is scheduled to begin its work as owner’s engineer this month -- two months before WDBA announces its Preferred Proponent and begins final contractual negotiations. This will allow Parsons to start work as soon as the Preferred Proponent is selected.

WDBA’s private-sector partner will be announced by the end of September 2018.