Windsor

    • Waste Reduction Week kicks off at the WFCU Centre

    Waste at a landfill in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor) Waste at a landfill in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)

    Windsor-Essex businesses gathered at the WFCU Centre Saturday to shed light on reducing waste.

    “We’re bringing awareness to Canada Waste Reduction Week,” said Elizabeth Elias-Henderson of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority. “There’s so many things people are throwing out in the landfill that can be repurposed or given to others less fortunate.”

    The YQG Green Expo brought together about 40 businesses in the community to help educate residents on what green businesses are about and how they are helping to extend the life of landfills.

    There was a community drive-thru and drop-off supporting local charities.

    “There’s three depots in Essex County that you can use and we’re really trying to get people to think about their waste and how they dispose of it, how they create it and what they can do to reduce it,” said Cathy Griffin, also of the solid waste authority.

    Waste reduction week begins Monday with different themes each day.  

