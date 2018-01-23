

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wyandotte Street in September.

Patrol officers were called to the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a man who was stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 21 around 12:40 a.m.

Investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

The encounter quickly led to a fight where the suspect allegedly stabbed the other male victim.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers reviewed video surveillance in the area and were able to identify the suspect. An arrest Warrant has been issued for Joshua Drouillard.

Joshua Drouillard, a 22-year-old Windsor man, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.