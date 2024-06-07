WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warning about online jobseekers after woman defrauded of $52,000

    Clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say. (Adobe Stock/CNN) Clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say. (Adobe Stock/CNN)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit is warning the public after seeing an increase in scams targeting people seeking online job opportunities.

    In a recent incident, police say a victim visited a fraudulent job website and was enticed to financially invest in a Bitcoin application. Over time, she invested over $52,000, only to discover that the website domain was based in Singapore, not Canada as she initially believed.

    Windsor Police advise caution and recommend researching online job opportunities, as they could be fraudulent.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News