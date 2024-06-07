Warning about online jobseekers after woman defrauded of $52,000

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit is warning the public after seeing an increase in scams targeting people seeking online job opportunities.

In a recent incident, police say a victim visited a fraudulent job website and was enticed to financially invest in a Bitcoin application. Over time, she invested over $52,000, only to discover that the website domain was based in Singapore, not Canada as she initially believed.

Windsor Police advise caution and recommend researching online job opportunities, as they could be fraudulent.