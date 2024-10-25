Walkerville sculpture covered. Here’s why:

A prominent sculpture in Walkerville has been temporarily covered.

The City of Windsor’s Hiram Walker Sculpture ln the Hiram Walker Parkette is being protected from the construction period of the beautification project taking place at nearby J.P. Wiser’s Distillery.

The sculpture will remain covered until the beautification project is completed, which is anticipated to be end of the day on Oct. 29.

Questions about the beautification project should be directed to J.P. Wiser’s Distillery. More information about the Hiram Walker Parkette is available on www.CityWindsor.ca.