    • Walker Road closed in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital

    Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation in McGregor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.

    Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation.

    Police responded to the incident just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The drivers' injuries are unknown at this time.

    Officers say more details will be provided when they become available.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

