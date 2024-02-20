Walker Road closed in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital
Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.
Walker Road is closed between 12th Concession and North Side Road for a collision investigation.
Police responded to the incident just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The drivers' injuries are unknown at this time.
Officers say more details will be provided when they become available.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
