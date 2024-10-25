WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walker Road closed due to vehicle collision

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The 9600 block of Walker Road (County Road 11) is closed in both directions on Friday due to a collision.

    The closure is from North Side Road to Masaccio Drive, outside of McGregor.

    Windsor police said this closure is expected to be in place late into the evening.

    Drivers’ patience and use of alternative routes is appreciated.

