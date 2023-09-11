‘Vulgar comment’ written on Chatham Cenotaph

Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly wrote a “vulgar comment” on the Cenotaph.

Police responded to the Cenotaph on Sixth Street around 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for a mischief investigation.

Officers found a “vulgar comment” written on the Cenotaph in blue marker.

Police obtained surveillance footage and are looking to identify the person in the image above.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact Const. Steven White at stevenwh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Or you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).