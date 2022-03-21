Visiting Canadian leaders doing U.S. damage control as rail dispute hits supply chain
Canadian business leaders who happened to be in the U.S. capital Monday said they were in damage control mode as a work stoppage at CP Rail deals another blow to cross-border supply chains.
Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said U.S. lawmakers and counterparts -- even White House officials -- have been worried for weeks about a possible labour dispute.
"I expect to hear a lot about it," Hyder said, 10 days removed from an earlier visit when the subject was already coming up in his meetings on Capitol Hill.
"There's a genuine risk here of Canada being seen as unreliable at a time when reliability is most valued and needed."
The damage to Canada's reputation could be lasting, coming as it does on the heels of last month's week-long shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., he added.
The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association warned Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan on Monday that a protracted dispute would have a "devastating" effect on critical supply chains already weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to O'Regan, president and CEO Brian Kingston said rail is a critical component in automotive supply chains, and a driver shortage in the trucking industry means there are few viable alternatives.
"Rail service disruptions at this time would be devastating to the Canadian economy," Kingston wrote.
"The Ambassador Bridge blockade amplified the narrative that the United States cannot depend on Canada as a reliable supply chain partner. Given protectionist sentiments among many American policy-makers ... this narrative cannot be reinforced by a protracted rail strike."
Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers' Association, another prominent member of Canada's auto sector, said he's already getting an earful from U.S. officials.
"The CP Rail strike has come up twice in Washington (since) I landed just over an hour ago," Volpe tweeted. "We need to resolve this ASAP. Tough timing."
The CP Rail dispute is likely to be a familiar topic for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who also happened to be in D.C. to promote his province as a reliable supplier and manufacturing partner to the U.S.
O'Regan is under mounting pressure to legislate some 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers and train and yard workers back to work.
The railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union blamed each other for causing the work stoppage, though the two sides spent Sunday talking with federal mediators.
The House of Commons resumed sitting Monday following a two-week break, so legislation could come immediately if the government so chooses.
But a spokeswoman for O'Regan said on the weekend that the government believes the best deal is reached at the bargaining table. And on Monday, O'Regan expressed a similar sentiment.
"Second day of a work stoppage but CP and Teamsters Rail remain at the table," he said in a statement from Calgary, where talks were taking place.
"We have faith in their ability to reach an agreement. Canadians expect them to do that ASAP."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Feds 'disappointed' Russian flight used humanitarian claim to enter Canadian airspace
A senior official at Transport Canada is accusing a Russian airliner of having falsely claimed to be a humanitarian flight to circumvent a ban and enter Canadian airspace last month.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
Canada's National Research Council detects 'cyber incident,' investigation underway
Canada's National Research Council (NRC) detected a 'cyber incident' on March 18, two months after Global Affairs Canada experienced a similar disturbance.
Foreign affairs minister says Russia to face more sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Kitchener
-
170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University issued an additional 23 tickets and charges.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
London
-
One new COVID death reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one death.
-
Resurrection of indoor mask mandate by-law to be debated by city council tomorrow
Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Barrie
-
Newmarket driver with kids in car charged with impaired driving
York Regional Police (YRP) charged a woman in Newmarket with impaired driving while her two kids were in the back seat.
-
Orillia OPP investigate death after man gets electrocuted at hydro plant
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics ban
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
-
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
Toronto
-
Police say roughly $400,000 worth of cocaine was seized from Markham home
A Markham man is facing a number of charges after approximately $400,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded handgun were allegedly found in his residence.
-
The government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
-
Coroner's inquest to examine 2018 death of man at Mississauga construction site
A coroner's inquest is set to examine the death of a man who was fatally injured while working at a Mississauga, Ont., construction site.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen, goalie Andrew Hammond to the Avalanche
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.
-
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
Winnipeg
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspension
A group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: province
The centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Accused in Calgary chef's death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular chef has testified he remembers being in a scuffle with the cook but has no memory of stabbing him.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals
The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions, according to multiple media reports.
-
Semi, SUV involved in head-on crash in southeast Edmonton
An SUV and semi crashed in southeast Edmonton around noon on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Advocacy group calls for mask mandate to stay in B.C. schools
With most B.C. schools in the middle of spring break, an advocacy group is calling on the province to keep a mask mandate in place, rather than lifting it when students return to class.
-
Surrey Mounties investigating alleged bank robbery after suspect grabs envelope of cash, flees on yellow bike
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a robbery at a bank that happened earlier this month after a suspect reportedly grabbed an envelope full of cash from a teller.
-
Flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C., safety board says
The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn't fixed.