Video shows truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall, police seek suspects

Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.

Officers responded to a security alarm at the mall shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 23.

“Once they arrived for the alarm, they noticed there was substantial damage to one of the front doors that was likely caused by a vehicle and then upon further investigation, they determined that the damage was caused by a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck,” said Const. Sarah Werstein, Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Video released by police shows the truck being was used "as a battering ram" to smash through the doors and into the mall.

Another video shows the red pickup truck pull up to the front of the mall.

The truck was seen outtside Tecumseh Mall on Jan. 23, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)

“A passenger exits and then walks over to one of the doors, pulls on it and then walks back to the pickup truck,” says Werstein.

The suspects allegedly stole a "substantial amount" of jewelry before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on the same day, officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire that happened in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

“It was determined that that was the same vehicle involved in the break in,” says Werstein.

Police believe two suspects were involved.

“We know that the driver in this incident never exits the vehicle. However, the person is wearing all dark clothing with a safety vest that's orange and yellow in color,” said Werstein.

“And then the passenger of the vehicle is wearing a dark jacket with a mask a baseball cap and blue pants that have white stripe down the side.”

Investigators ask everyone in the area to check their dash cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.