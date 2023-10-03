Via Rail trains impacted by CN system failure

Via Rail says some trains entering and departing Toronto’s Union Station are experiencing delays.

A post by Via Rail on social media says “due to a CN system failure affecting Metrolinx, some VIA Rail trains entering and departing Toronto’s Union Station will experience delays.”

There are several Via Rail trains between Windsor and Toronto. For updates on your trip, Via Rail is encouraging passengers to visit the arrivals and departures section on their website.

A statement from Ontario's GO Transit said: "There is a CN network-wide system failure that is affecting all of our rail corridors. Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely."