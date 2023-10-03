Veltman trial: Week five underway in Superior Court
WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers
After an extended long weekend, the terrorism trial of Nathaniel Veltman has resumed in Superior Court in Windsor.
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the 19th witness in the trial is Sgt. Liyu Guan, of the Windsor Police Service.
Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh is conducting a voir dire [a trial within a trial] in front of the jury, of his expertise as a "digital forensic examiner."
The jury was let go around 12 p.m. on Thursday and members were told they were not needed Friday. Monday was recognized as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
This marks the fifth week of the trial after jury selection started on Sept. 5 and eight weeks of court time have been set aside.
The jury was also told on Thursday that the trial is ahead of schedule.
Week four concluded with an agreed statement of facts about items that were found in the accused’s pickup truck including an airsoft pistol, machete and knives.
Two members of the digital forensics unit from London police also walked through the electronic and digital items that were seized and the steps that were taken to maintain the evidence.
Week 4 recap
The week started with a new Agreed Statement of Facts, outlining the items seized inside Veltman’s pickup truck.
They include: an airsoft pistol that looked like a black handgun, a six-inch serrated knife, a two-inch serrated knife with a curve, and 12-inch machete in the sheath.
Also on Monday, Detective Constable Specialist Richard Veerman showed the jury the pictures he took of Veltman’s downtown London apartment. Nathaniel Veltman
They show a small ‘studio’ apartment that is messy, with numerous drawers open plus various electronic devices visible.
The first officer to interact with Veltman testified on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Const. Sarah Cochrane says Veltman was cooperative at all times during her arrest of the accused bust she did say he was consistently “smiling” and “looking around”.
She told the jury she initially arrested him for dangerous driving; charges that were upgraded twice to attempted and then first-degree murder.
The crown read another agreed statement of facts on Wednesday, about the causes of death for all four victims.
The official cause of death is listed as “multiple trauma” from blunt force injuries.
On Thursday two members of the London Police’s Digital Forensic unit testified.
They told the jury they seized a cellphone, laptop, two USB thumb drives, an external hard-drive and sale documents for the pickup truck used in the collision.
The trial did not continue on Friday, although the judge did not provide a reason to the jury.
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Ballots being counted in vote to elect new House of Commons Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament have cast their secret ranked ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker, and officials are now tallying the results. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
Former RCMP intelligence director pleads not guilty to disclosing secrets
Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, pleaded not guilty today to all charges.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Kitchener
-
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.
-
Kitchener auto parts plant adding new assembly line, 27 jobs
A new assembly line at auto parts manufacturer PWO Canada’s Kitchener facility will create 27 new, good paying jobs, the Ontario government says.
-
'There are thousands of us': Sixties Scoop survivor shares story following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tauni Sheldon is often referred to as “the picture-perfect baby” with full cheeks, almond-shaped eyes and sporting a frilly white dress.
London
-
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Sarnia are investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K at 400 Exmouth Street near Capel Street.
-
Serious injuries reported after stabbing in Sarnia
According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Euphemia Street on Tuesday morning.
-
London police looking for fifth suspect following use of search warrant
Nearly $60,000 in drugs has been seized from a home in London after police used a search warrant on Friday.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 closed for celery cleanup after truck rollover
A massive cleanup is underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned in Aurora, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after rolling vehicle in Kawartha Lakes
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
-
Man, 39, charged with impaired driving after crashing into tree
Police charged a 39-year-old man with impaired driving after a pickup truck left the road and crashed in Kawartha Lakes.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury resident killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 closed between Markstay and Hagar after crash
A crash has closed Highway 17 between Markstay and Hagar east of Sudbury on Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury man wanted in violent downtown attack
Sudbury police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Leclair-Davey, who is wanted in a vicious beating and robbery downtown Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ballots being counted in vote to elect new House of Commons Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament have cast their secret ranked ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker, and officials are now tallying the results. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER October heatwave could break records
The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Toronto
-
25 stolen vehicles recovered, 2 Quebec men arrested after police bust Toronto area auto-theft operation
Two men from Quebec have been arrested and charged after police recovered 25 vehicles stolen from the Toronto area.
-
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
-
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Montreal
-
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Record-breaking hot temperatures expected in Montreal
After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather, with above-average temperatures, Montreal is expecting to see record-breaking heat over the next three days.
-
PQ thanks voters after taking Jean-Talon from CAQ in byelection
It was a short night for newly elected Parti Québécois member Pascal Paradis, who was up and about early thanking constituents in the provincial riding of Jean-Talon for electing him as their new representative.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors
The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ballots being counted in vote to elect new House of Commons Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament have cast their secret ranked ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker, and officials are now tallying the results. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
P.E.I. man, 24, dies following single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 24-year-old P.E.I. man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Louis de Kent, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
'We are dead inside': Winnipeg mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver last week.
-
What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Calgary
-
Do you feel happy living in Calgary? Quality of life report suggests many do
A new report suggests that despite high inflation, volatile energy prices and a competitive housing market, Calgarians are happier than they've been in recent years.
-
Calgary home sales jump 29 per cent in September, hitting record high
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 2,441 home sales in September, setting a record high last month.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at northwest Calgary gravel plant
A fire broke out at a gravel plant in northwest Calgary on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Southeast Edmonton area closed after crash involving pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ballots being counted in vote to elect new House of Commons Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament have cast their secret ranked ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker, and officials are now tallying the results. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Vancouver
-
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
Hundreds of eagles set to converge on B.C. landfill during fall
Fall and winter are some of the busiest months for a raptor rescue operation in Delta, B.C., as it prepares for the annual migration of eagles scavenging at the Metro Vancouver landfill.