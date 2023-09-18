Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.

Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

The jury has already heard evidence Veltman admits he struck and killed members of the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was “seriously” injured but survived.

On Friday, the jury saw videos of Veltman in London Police Service custody where he told officers the attack was politically motivated.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: