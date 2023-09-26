Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.

Veltman, 22, is facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family who were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 when they were struck.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

Monday saw two London Police Service forensic identification officers take the stand.

In an agreed statement of facts, Veltman has admitted he was behind the wheel of his Dodge Ram pickup truck that struck the Afzaal family while they waited to cross the street at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

The trial enters its 13th day Tuesday.

Before we get started with evidence, a reminder about the victims in this case.



Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah Afzaal were all killed on June 6 2021. Their (then) nine year old son was seriously injured but he survived his injuries.

So today we pick up the defence cross-examination of Det. Cnst. Veerman, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service. Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is pulling up the images this officer took inside Veltmans' downtown London studio apartmnet.

Hicks asking if the Det. Cnst. examined anything



"I just too pictures"-Det. Cnst. Veerman

The next crown witness is Detective Michael Budzyn with the London Police service, who had a "number" of roles in connection to the Veltman case.



Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh wants to focus on just two.

In early morning hours of June 7, 2021, he was involved in the seizure of the pickup truck at the shopping mall. Cnst. Leavoy-Costa was guarding the truck. He was there to have it towed to a nearby towing yard. Officers followed the flatbed truck from the lot into the tow yard.

Det. Budzyn's role in the apartment search on June 12



"I was there to assist other officers in making any seizures, those items found would be photographed by forensic identification officer (Veerman) and then i sealed them into LPS evidence bags."

Det. Budzyn says this happened after the room had been photographed.



He then laid out what he found for another image. Shaikh is putting those images in front of the jury now.