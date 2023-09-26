Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence

    WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

    The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.

    Veltman, 22, is facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family who were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 when they were struck.

    Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

    Monday saw two London Police Service forensic identification officers take the stand.

    In an agreed statement of facts, Veltman has admitted he was behind the wheel of his Dodge Ram pickup truck that struck the Afzaal family while they waited to cross the street at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

    The trial enters its 13th day Tuesday.

    CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

