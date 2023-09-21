Windsor

    • Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case

    WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

    The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.

    Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

    Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, the lone survivor, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

    Court was in session on Wednesday, but the jury was not in as lawyers and the judge argued legal matters that were under a publication ban.

