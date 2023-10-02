Veltman trial: Court recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Oct. 2
WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, like many others currently underway, will not sit Monday in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The jury was told Thursday, they would not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 3, and that the trial is ahead of schedule.
This is the fifth week for the trial after jury selection started on Sept. 5 and eight weeks of court time have been set aside.
Evidence has been heard for 13 days with the remainder occupied with legal arguments in the absence of the jury. Those arguments are subject to a publication ban.
The trial will resume at 10a.m. on Tuesday.
Week 4 Recap:
The week started with a new Agreed Statement of Facts, outlining the items seized inside Veltmans’ pickup truck.
They include: an airsoft pistol that looked like a black handgun, a six-inch serrated knife, a two-inch serrated knife with a curve, and 12-inch machete in the sheath.
Also on Monday, Detective Constable Specialist Richard Veerman showed the jury the pictures he took of Veltmans’ downtown London apartment.A police van sits outside of an address in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The address is linked to Nathaniel Veltman, the suspect in the murder of four members of a Muslim family on Sunday THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
They show a small ‘studio’ apartment that is messy, with numerous drawers open plus various electronic devices visible.
The first officer to interact with Veltman testified on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Const. Sarah Cochrane says Veltman was cooperative at all times during her arrest of the accused bust she did say he was consistently “smiling” and “looking around”.
She told the jury she initially arrested him for dangerous driving; charges that were upgraded twice to attempted and then first-degree murder.
The crown read another agreed statement of facts on Wednesday, about the causes of death for all four victims.
The official cause of death is listed as “multiple trauma” from blunt force injuries.
On Thursday two members of the London Police’s Digital Forensic unit testified.
They told the jury they seized a cellphone, laptop, two USB thumb drives, an external hard-drive and sale documents for the pickup truck used in the collision.
The trial did not continue on Friday, although the judge did not provide a reason to the jury.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Donald Trump arrives in court for a New York trial scrutinizing his business practices
Former President Donald Trump denounced the civil fraud case over his business practices as a politically motivated 'scam' as he arrived defiantly for a trial in the lawsuit, which could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Where can I get a COVID-19 rapid test? CTV News looks at the rules in each province and territory
As Canadians prepare for another respiratory virus season this fall and winter, some may be curious to know if what they have is a cold, flu or possibly COVID-19. With rapid antigen tests being one popular option, CTV News looks at how many are still in stock in Canada and where you can get one.
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
Beyonce, like Taylor, is heading to movie theaters with a new film
A documentary chronicling Beyonce's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium
Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds gather in Breslau, Ont. for unveiling of second Wall of Memories
A large crowd of over 600 people gathered in Breslau Sunday afternoon around a memorial wall covered with the names of those who died during and before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Most read stories of the week: Hit and run trial, encampment cleared, changes for CTV Kitchener
Sentencing in a hit and run trial, a Cambridge encampment being cleared, and some big changes for CTV Kitchener round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
London
-
‘Hope for a cure’: Cancer survivors and supporters gather for annual Run for the Cure
A powerful moment as dozens of cancer survivors gathered for a photo at Victoria Par in London, Ont. ahead of the CIBC Run for the Cure.
-
‘It’s a great feeling’: Golden Knights Staff from St. Thomas, Ont. get day with Stanley Cup
The Luce family from St. Thomas, Ont. had four chances to hoist the Stanley Cup, before they finally tasted victory this summer.
-
Alleged vandals cause $100K in damage to lakefront cottage
Huron County OPP is investigating after a seasonal cottage was allegedly wrecked by vandals causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving charges laid in May deadly crash in Bolton, Ont.
Provincial police have laid dangerous driving charges in a fatal crash in Bolton that happened this spring.
-
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police launch investigation at Innisfil, Ont. home
Several police cruisers and a forensics van could be seen parked outside a home located on Lawson Street on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Minimum wage earners in Ottawa welcome raise, but business owners worry about increased costs
Minimum wage has gone up in Ontario and while workers welcome the raise, advocates say it doesn't go far enough and business owners worry about higher labour costs.
-
Gee-Gees claim last-second win over Ravens in 2023 Panda Game
A field goal in the dying seconds of the Panda Game awarded the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees a narrow 18-16 win over the Carleton Ravens.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Toronto
-
TTC riders now have cell service in the downtown Toronto core
Rogers has announced that 5G service is now available for all TTC riders in Toronto’s downtown core.
-
Raptors president Masai Ujiri on Knicks lawsuit: 'Go figure'
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.
-
Nearly 500 tenants from 5 apartment buildings in Toronto are now on rent strike
More than 100 tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike Sunday joining the ranks of nearly 500 residents who have been withholding payments since early summer.
Montreal
-
Election day: CAQ looks to hang on to hotly contested Jean-Talon riding in Quebec byelection today
Residents of the hotly contested Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon are voting in a byelection today. Coalition Avenir Quebec's Joelle Boutin triggered the byelection when she quit politics this summer.
-
23-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Montreal apartment
A 23-year-old man who was the victim of an assault with a weapon on Sunday afternoon in Montreal succumbed to his injuries, police announced later in the evening.
-
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Thousands gather in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day, with many saying it's an important chance to get farmers in front of urban people.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Winnipeg
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
-
Manitoba NDP leader rallies troops, Liberals promise help for newcomers
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew rallied supporters on the final Sunday of the provincial election campaign, while Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson continued to stay out of the media spotlight.
-
'More than happy to donate': Manitoba farm gives potatoes to Ukrainian community
A Manitoba potato farm has donated a half ton of spuds to a good cause.
Calgary
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
-
Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies from ALS complications
Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Edmonton
-
Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Highway 2 near Leduc: RCMP
RCMP have closed Highway 2 northbound near Leduc following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
-
Red Deer school board trustee won't apologize for posting 'brainwashing' meme: Lawyer
The lawyer for a Red Deer School Board member says she won't be saying sorry after posting a meme comparing teaching children about the LGBTQ2S+ community to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.
-
'People really need the help': 24-hour small scale food bank opens in Edmonton
Free non-perishable food items and books are now available 24 hours a day in northwest Edmonton – for anyone who needs them.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Conservative leader defends residential school comments as criticism grows
The leader of the Conservative Party of BC is defending a social media post about parental rights denounced as insensitive, hurtful and political on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Metro Vancouver moms concerned about group of youths assaulting people at random
A group of parents afraid for their children’s safety—and their own—has banded together to find ways to stop random violence.
-
'They deserve to live': Group rallies to stop euthanasia of Granville Island rabbits
Dozens of animal welfare activists gathered on Vancouver’s Granville Island Sunday to protest the controversial decision to trap and euthanize the area’s growing rabbit population.