Advertisement
Vandalism investigated on the north side of Chatham
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 10:35AM EDT
Police say they have responded to several incidents of mischief on the north side of Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for information about vandalism on the north side of Chatham.
Police say over the past couple months, they have responded to several incidents of mischief in the Prestancia area and Skateboard Park on Grand Avenue.
Spray-painted ‘tags’ can be seen in certain areas.
Anyone with information regarding the tags are asked to contact Constable Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87310.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.