WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for information about vandalism on the north side of Chatham.

Police say over the past couple months, they have responded to several incidents of mischief in the Prestancia area and Skateboard Park on Grand Avenue.

Spray-painted ‘tags’ can be seen in certain areas.

Anyone with information regarding the tags are asked to contact Constable Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87310.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.