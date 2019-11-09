Van slams into Pillette Road home
Pillette Rd. is closed between Grand Marais and Somme Ave. after a van crashed into a home on Nov. 9, 2019. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 5:33PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 8:59AM EST
WINDSOR -- Windsor police blocked off a section of Pillette Road after a vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday.
Emergency responders were called to the 2500 block around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle suffered from a medical issue and was treated at the scene.
There is however extensive damage to the house.
No one else was seriously injured.