

Ricardo Veneza and Bob Bellacicco, CTV Windsor





Neighbours in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue in Windsor have had enough of the activity at a nearby vacant building and are calling on the city to bring out the wrecking ball.

Neil Ozad lives in the area and says the building at 840 Wyandotte Street East has become a home for drug use.

“I’ve seen them out here smoking fentanyl; I took pictures of it, took it to the police, shooting up behind the wall over here,” said Ozad. “When is it going to end?”

The vacant building was once the Le Chef restaurant, next door to the old Downtown Auto Service — both businesses were destroyed in a fire on May 23, 2016.

The site is littered with garbage including used needles, condoms and pizza boxes.

Windsor police visited the site today after Andrew Steptoe, who operates a business next to the vacant building, posted a video of the debris potentially revealing stolen items.

It was roughly a year ago when Steptoe led a small community initiative to clean up the property which was in poor condition.

“Literally the floors were swept. Everything was clean. Like, it was washed down in here,” said Steptoe. "It's just a place for them to come get away off the street and they live here and do whatever they want here."

Steptoe claims people use the vacant building as a "chop shop" for stolen bicycles and use drugs on the property.