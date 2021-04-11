WINDSOR, ONT. -- Free rides are being offered for any “non-essential” business owners in Chatham.

Uride founder Cody Ruberto says any local business owner that is unable to operate due to the stay-at-home order will receive $30 in credits for free rides.

These include salon, gym, and trail store owners.

Business owners can use it for a giveaway contest to drum up demand when they are allowed to reopen, or they can use it themselves for essential rides.

Ruberto says once restrictions are lifted, local businesses will have a long road to recovery.