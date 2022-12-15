Upgrades coming to Lacasse Park baseball diamond
Tecumseh town council approved $3 million in upgrades to the Lacasse Park baseball diamond.
“They're super excited that this project is going through especially on budget during these times so pretty excited it's about to happen,” said Jamie Kell, president of the Tecumseh Baseball Club, which is pitching in $100,000.
St. Clair College is also a partner in the two-phase project which is a final hoorah for Paul Anthony, director of Parks and Recreation. He is retiring at the end of the month.
“You will have a new grandstand and a new look to the park with the same old feeling,” Anthony said.
The wooden grandstands are 25 years old and showing their age.
“We've kept it together. Kept it safe for the last couple of years,” said Anthony.
A structural study was done in 2017 showing the grandstand was past its expiry date.
“Infrastructure is good for so long and it needs replacing or upgrading,” he said.
Built in 1943, the ball diamond is getting both. Phase one will see the demolition and construction of a new grandstand and backstop.
“It'll have the brick wall with the netting up instead of the meshing that is here now,” Anthony said.
The grandstand will be fully accessible and have a mix of seating, benches and standing room. Below the grandstand will be a new home dressing room steps away from the bench, a physio room and more.
“Kind of a meeting room/training room, not too big. An area where you can stretch and do a little bit of hitting,” said Kell.
Phase two will require government funding and include turf field and upgrades to the dugouts, all in time to host the 2024 Baseball Canada senior men's national championships.
“Teams are gonna come here and stay at the hotels, eat at the restaurants and come visit the amenities and the shops in the town so it's a huge win for the town as well,” he said.
Demolition is expected to get underway in January with the backstop up in the springs to minimize disruption to the baseball season.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping
The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm covers Waterloo region in ice
Waterloo region was covered in sheets of ice Thursday as a winter storm rolled into the area.
-
Waterloo Brewing 'couldn’t be happier' as Carlsberg buys company
Beer giant, Carlsberg, is snapping up independent brewer Waterloo Brewing in a $217 million cash deal.
-
Humane Society needs new homes for 40 dogs this holiday
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is asking families to open their hearts and homes to a new pet this holiday season.
London
-
Summit on homelessness to establish citywide strategy in London
More than 60 local organizations, agencies, and business groups gathered in south London to collaborate on a community plan to address the escalating homelessness crisis.
-
'I think it’s a good thing to normalize, that we intervene to protect people’s lives' Businesses prepare for the rollout of the province’s new naloxone program
Naloxone kits to be distributed to businesses where the risk of an overdose may exist.
-
Sentencing hearing for sister who killed younger brother
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as submissions were made for the sentencing hearing of a woman who stabbed her brother to death south of London.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man charged in online child luring investigation
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
-
Winter warriors brave the storm to hit the slopes
The ski season has officially kicked off in central Ontario, with Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Blue Mountain now open to eager winter enthusiasts.
-
Tractor-trailer slides into ditch amid 'treacherous' road conditions
Dufferin OPP responded to an incident involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday in East Garafraxa Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Sudbury drivers caught on camera not stopping for school buses
Since September in Sudbury, cameras on school buses have recorded 130 drivers not stopping for the buses when their red lights are flashing and the stop arm extended.
-
Collision, weather closes Hwy. 144 from Timmins to Sudbury
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Dangerous road conditions could persist throughout the night following messy mix of winter weather, OPP say
Drivers are being warned to expect dangerous road conditions throughout the night after a messy mix of winter weather walloped the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday.
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
Montreal
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Quebec to receive 160,000 bottles of children's pain medication from U.S. amid ongoing shortage
An additional 160,000 bottles of pediatric acetaminophen from the U.S. are expected to arrive on pharmacy shelves before Christmas, according to the Quebec Association of Drug Distributors.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Security needs to improve before Millennium Library reopens: Mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says security at Millennium Library needs to improve before it can reopen to the public.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year
The Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
-
Arrest made in Cochrane, Alta., break-in that saw RCMP badge, two vehicles stolen
Mounties have arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an RCMP badge and two vehicles from a Cochrane, Alta., home last month.
Edmonton
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Violent offender arrested 4 days after release, public warning: EPS
A 22-year-old convicted violent offender is back in jail just days after officers issued a public warning about him, Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday.
-
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.
Vancouver
-
Officer fired at truck that struck him during traffic stop; driver dead, IIO investigating, RCMP say
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to Creston to investigate the death of a driver after a traffic stop.
-
Homicide team investigating disappearance of 24-year-old Surrey man
A missing person investigation led by Surrey RCMP has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
Don't fall for gift card scam: Better Business Bureau warns holiday shoppers
There's a new scam that shoppers should be aware of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.