WINDSOR, ONT. -- For University Players, the show must and will go on.

'The Stream You Step In" is the banner for an upcoming fall event.

It's a series of original Canadian theatrical performances all streamed online.

Officials say it is challenging to producing live theatrical works.. In the midst of a pandemic.. But it's not stopping them.

“So our four pieces will be presented over the course of two weekends in November as two double headers,” says Kristen Siapas. “So for one weekend you'll see plays one and two. And for the second weekend you'll see plays three and four.”

Tickets are $20 for each double-header performance, available at University Players online or the box office at 519-253-3000, extension 2808.