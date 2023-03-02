University of Windsor students join countrywide RBC protests

A daylong protest is taking place at the University of Windsor.

Several UWindsor students are joining students at 11 other Canadian universities to protest the Royal Bank of Canada’s funding of fossil fuel projects and driving the climate crisis while violating Indigenous rights.

The campus protests are using the hashtag #RBCOffCampus to stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders resisting the Coastal GasLink Pipeline. An RBC protest is taking place at the University of Windsor on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The group is demanding the University of Windsor Student Association end its contract with RBC on campus and increase transparency about RBC's presence.

They say RBC is Canada’s largest funder of fossil fuels, and the sixth largest in the world.

RBC issued a statement to CTV News:

"Climate change represents a significant global challenge and the transition will require one of the largest economic transformations in generations. We are focusing our attention where we will have the biggest impact – helping our clients reduce their emissions and supporting initiatives that bring green solutions to market. We are committed to achieving net-zero in our lending by 2050, and have established interim emissions reduction targets that will help us drive action and measure progress. These targets are informed by science and reflect a measured and deliberate approach to climate action.

RBC supports energy development that is done in an environmentally and socially responsible manner including meaningful consultations with Indigenous peoples. RBC strives to be the leading financial institution in Canada to work with Indigenous people towards reconciliation, supporting economic development, community endeavours and educational opportunities. RBC respects the inherent right of Indigenous peoples to self-determination in accordance with international and domestic law," said the statement.

CTV News has reached out to the UWSA for comment but have not yet received a response.

The protest follows similar on campus events last fall.