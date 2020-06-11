WINDSOR, ONT -- The University of Windsor held a virtual town hall Wednesday.

The focus addressed concerns of how best to return safely to campus after COVID-19 winds down, but it started with an apology by university president, Robert Gordon.

The university faced some criticism over its initial statement following the death of black Minneapolis man, George Floyd at the hands of police.

“Last week the University of Windsor statement of the death of Mr. Floyd did not go far enough and failed to fully recognize the significance of the moment and explicitly condemn anti-black racism. The university thanks all of those who brought this to our attention including our students and student groups across the university. We apologize” said Gordon.

Critics and student groups called the president's statement 'vague', saying it failed to deal with racism issues facing black students on campus.

Gordon says “the university stands in solidarity with the black community, and it is incumbent for everyone to advance effort against anti-black racism and discrimination in all forms.”

A new public statement is expected Thursday.

After the apology president Gordon changed the focus to the institution’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with an update on the plan for a safe return to campus.

Gordon and others addressed questions about tuition fees, auxiliary fees, social distancing, employee safety, mental health, residence, parking, food services and the next year’s winter term.

Douglas Kneale, the university provost & VP academic said it's the hope of university officials that classes will resume face-to-face in January 2021, but no final decision has been made.

“If we got the all clear signal and we were able to return to a face-to-face existence then the winter term would probably be the inverse of the fall term, by that I mean, in the fall we are primarily online with rare exceptions off face to face and if we got the all clear we would be primarily face to face in January with rare exceptions being online.”

The university plans to continue the conversation through a new website focusing on the return to campus, where university officials will provide regular updates and listen to concerns and suggestions.