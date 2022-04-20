University of Windsor convocation to resume in-person ceremonies

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Windsor graduands will once again be able to cross the stage in person at this year’s convocation celebrations.

Chancellor Mary Jo Haddad announced that the 2022 Spring Convocation will be held in person from June 14 to 17 at the WFCU Centre.

“This spring’s convocation ceremony will mark the first in-person UWindsor convocation celebration in over two years,” said Haddad.

“Our virtual celebrations these past two years have been incredible, and we look forward to welcoming you back in-person this year.”

Eligible students have until May 1 to apply to graduate.

There are no tickets required for entrance, but graduands are asked to limit the number of guests to a maximum of four. Attendees who require accessibility accommodations are asked to contact convocation@uwindsor.ca prior to their session.

The WFCU Centre is located at 8787 McHugh St. in Windsor.

Session One – June 14 at 9 a.m. Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Session Two — June 14 at 2 p.m. Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Session Three — June 14 at 7 p.m Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Faculty of Education

Session Four — June 15 at 9 a.m. Faculty of Engineering

Session Five — June 15 at 2 p.m. Faculty of Engineering

Session Six — June 15 at 7 p.m. Faculty of Engineering, Odette School of Business

Session Seven — June 16 at 10 a.m. Faculty of Science

Session Eight — June 16 at 2 p.m. Faculty of Science

Session Nine — June 17 at 10 a.m. Faculty of Human Kinetics, Faculty of Nursing

Session 10 — June 17 at 2 p.m. Faculty of Law

For full convocation details, visit convocation.uwindsor.ca.