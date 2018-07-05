

CTV Windsor





The best track and field athletes in the country will be competing at the national championships this weekend, and more than a dozen of them are from Windsor.

Among the top seeds from UWAC is Olympian Noelle Montcalm, who is ranked second in the women’s 400 metre hurdles. Corey Bellemore is ranked third in the men’s 1500 metre race and Emily Omahen is ranked third in the women’s long jump, all in the senior division.

Two Windsor pole vaulters are also making the trip: Rachael Wolfs is ranked fourth and Milos Savic is ranked fifth.

The club is sending 12 senior athletes and six under-20 athletes, which begin July 5.

This meet is being used for team selection to the NACAC Championships being hosted in Toronto in August. Winners in each event are automatically selected.