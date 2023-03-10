University-level sexual assault resistance program now open to high school students

Researchers behind a sexual assault resistance program which has been running at the University of Windsor for about 10 years say it's time to bring that program to a younger audience — and for good reason.

The program, titled Flip The Script with EAAA (Enhanced Assess, Acknowledge, Act), offers women the opportunity to attend a 12-hour education session where they learn about healthy relationships and sexual assault resistance, through physical and verbal self-defence, empowerment techniques and team-building exercises.

But, there is a need for a version of the program which is appropriate for younger girls. That's because half of all sexual assaults experienced by women happen before the age of 18, according to University of Windsor researcher Charlene Senn.

"With the help of funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada, we've been working with a girls' Advisory Committee in the province and doing pilot research. That was all going on in 2018 and 2019," said Senn, adding the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 put everything on hold.

However, the youth-adjusted version of the program is now ready to launch.

Researchers are asking for 900 students from Windsor, London and Kingston to take part in the Flip The Script program. Slight modifications have been made to the program to adjust to the younger age group.

According to Senn, women who took the university-level program experienced a 46 per cent reduction in completed rape and a 63 per cent reduction in attempted rape in the following year, compared to those who did not join the program.

Senn, who also holds the Canada Research Chair in Sexual Violence at the University of Windsor, added women who participate in resistance programs are less likely to blame themselves following a sexual assault incident.

"They also become better at detecting risk in situations or in a young man's behavior faster, which also lets them trust themselves and extricate themselves earlier in this situation," said Senn, adding the program looks to incorporate much-needed education with games, movies and fun activities.

Anne Rudzinski, the University of Windsor's Sexual Violence Specialist, helps run the Flip The Script program and said early education is so important for younger women.

"One in four women, during their undergraduate degree, will either experience an attempted or completed sexual assault. So the problem is persistent and complex," said Rudzinski, adding she's surprised at the persistence of sexual assault on campuses despite greater education on the topic.

"When I talk to young women on our campus, they always are asking, 'Why isn't this a thing in high schools? I wish I had this when I was younger.' So we're always trying to see how we can bring some of that programming to girls of younger ages."

According to Senn, most sexual assaults are committed by men who are close to their victims — whether it be a family member or trusted friend.

To register for the high school version of the Flip The Script program, visit girlsresist.ca. No dating or sexual experience is required. Participants must identify as a woman, be 14 years of age or older and must not have graduated high school.

The first education sessions start on the weekend of Mar. 18 at the University of Windsor. The effectiveness of these sessions will be measured in a study, with the findings to be released at a later date.