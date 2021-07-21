WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union representing workers at Caesars Windsor is calling for more of the casino’s restaurants to reopen so more employees can get back to work.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy said in a social media post Tuesday that Neros Steakhouse, Legends Sports Bar and the Market Buffet should reopen now that it is permitted under Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening.

"They have no regard at this point to open up Neros, Legends or the buffet and that's problematic for us because we have a lot of high seniority people that are still not going to be coming back to work right away until we can get those food outlets open," said Cassidy.

The gaming floor and select food outlets are back in operation on July 23. Cassidy said Cafe 377 is the only unionized restaurant slated to reopen at that time.

“We know they can’t control what Johnny Rockets opens or not, but what they can control is that they open up their outlets.

Cassidy says he’s had discussions with the casino president.

About 600 of 2300 unionized employees were in the initial recall of staff last week, with more being added as reopening continues.

Under provincial regulations, Caesars can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Table games will resume on July 28. The Colosseum will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to capacity and physical distancing guidelines, we have recalled approximately 40% of our staff,” Caesars Windsor said in an email to CTV News on July 13. “We are hopeful that as capacities are expanded and we are able to open other parts of our business, we can call back more of our valued staff.”