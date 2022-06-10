Unemployment rate drops in Windsor: Stats Can

Welcome to Windsor sign on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Welcome to Windsor sign on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Travellers queue up at the south security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options

When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.

Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.

Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.

China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report

China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver