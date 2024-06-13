Unconscious man arrested in vehicle

Chatham-Kent police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was found unconscious.

At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious man in a vehicle on Forest Street in Chatham.

Police arrived on the scene and believed the man to be impaired by an intoxicating substance. Officers also learned the man had a suspended drivers license and could not produce ownership or insurance for the vehicle. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for tests.

The 60-year-old Chatham Kent man was released with Part III summons for the Highway Traffic Act offences.