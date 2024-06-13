WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Unconscious man arrested in vehicle

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a man with impaired driving after he was found unconscious.

    At 10:19 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious man in a vehicle on Forest Street in Chatham.

    Police arrived on the scene and believed the man to be impaired by an intoxicating substance. Officers also learned the man had a suspended drivers license and could not produce ownership or insurance for the vehicle. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for tests.

    The 60-year-old Chatham Kent man was released with Part III summons for the Highway Traffic Act offences.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News