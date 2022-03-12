U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra

Hailey McConnaughy, Laine Brown and Ella Culbreath were among 46 students from the Toledo School of Arts in Ohio who were brought to Windsor to perform musical works with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra on Mar. 10, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News) Hailey McConnaughy, Laine Brown and Ella Culbreath were among 46 students from the Toledo School of Arts in Ohio who were brought to Windsor to perform musical works with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra on Mar. 10, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit

Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.

A resident passes by the cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver