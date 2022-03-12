U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
About 50 students in Ohio were assigned to explore music that found its early days in Canada, according to Jay Welenc, band and orchestra music teacher at the Toledo School for the Arts.
A year prior, he had an idea — to bring his students to Windsor and perform that same music with a Canadian orchestra. But a cross-border school field trip during the height of COVID-19 was out of the question.
But on Thursday, for the very first time, 46 music and choral students from the Toledo School for the Arts were able to cross over into Canada and perform with peers in the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
"It's my first time in Canada ever and I definitely need to come back," said 17-year-old cellist Hailey McConnaughy. "The atmosphere is so welcoming. I've never felt so at home is somewhere that isn't my home."
For McConnaughy, there was a noticeable distinction between the orchestral playing styles of her more-familiar Ohio ensemble and what she heard from players in Windsor.
But meshing each other's "personal sounds" was "pretty awesome," she said, adding it was "really incredible" to get direction from a different conductor.
"Mr. Welenc and the guest conductor [here in Windsor] have really different styles," said McConnaughy.
Among the lead instructions during Friday's visit was Daniel Wiley, associate conductor for the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.
While music crosses all borders, Wiley said, he considers welcoming students from the U.S. to be quite "incredible" due to the isolating nature of the pandemic.
"As a former teacher, even thinking about taking a tour of students in a pandemic is crazy," said Wiley. "But thinking about taking them internationally, it blows my mind."
For Wiley, one of the main points he wanted to get across to everyone in the crowd, regardless of if they were from Toledo or Windsor, is the importance of "taking calculated risks."
"It's not just about teaching them how to play their instruments better. But it's also making them more aware of the world around them… So there's a bit of teaching them how to be people, as well as learning how to play their instrument."
At different times on Friday, orchestral students from Toledo rehearsed instrumental pieces in the Capitol Theatre while their choir counterparts practiced in the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts building. Both groups were able to observe the other.
"It was super fun. I really liked it, "said 18-year-old advanced choir student Ella Culbreath who visited the former Armouries building. "The history behind the building itself was just absolutely amazing."
According to Laine Brown, euphonium player in the Toledo School of Arts Band, Wiley's lesson on Friday taught her the importance of "focusing more on expressions of the music rather than actually playing the note."
"Because a lot of my notes and song basis were whole notes and half notes, just typically boring things. But the way that he was phrasing it made it a lot more interesting and a lot more fun to play," said Brown, adding this was also her first time in Windsor.
"I've never been really out of the States before but this is definitely a great experience. Now that I have my passport, I'm hoping that I can move around a little bit more."
Before heading back to Toledo on Saturday, the students will be spending the day at the Chimczuk Museum, John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area and Devonshire Mall.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of kidnapping Melitopol mayor
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian military.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says claims he's a Liberal are 'ludicrous'
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pushing back on claims made by his rival Pierre Poilievre that he is a Liberal, calling the allegation 'ludicrous.'
Wilkinson expects plan for supplying some oil to Europe ready by March 23
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it will be another week or two before Canada will know with certainty how much extra oil it can produce and ship to help offset bans on the use of fossil fuels from Russia.
Investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine
A Canadian war crimes investigator explains how difficult it is to bring charges at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.
'People will fight for whatever's left': Ukraine conflict could lead to global wheat shortages
Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s top wheat exporters, but with one ravaged by war and the other shackled by sanctions, there are fears the conflict will have a large impact on global food supply.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
'It's tremendously difficult': WRDSB seeking legal advice on masking policy
The Ontario government told school boards they have to end mask mandates on March 21, but the Waterloo Region District School Board has not made a final decision on its plan.
London
-
London Ont. police investigating homicide in the north end of the city
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to London
A power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at Tyler Besterd sentencing hearing
Tears were flowing as emotional and powerful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing of Tyler Besterd, 24, of London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Stevenson Memorial continuing to ease visitor restrictions
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, an area hospital is moving into the next phase of its visitor policy.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Barrie doctor will not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with wife's death
An emergency room doctor who worked in Barrie, Ont. learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with the death of his wife, Charlotte Coughler, more than two years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man pleaded guilty to illegal bear hunting
A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,800 after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a black bear in 2020, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Driver charged in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17
One vehicle caught on fire and one person was injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Friday, police say.
Ottawa
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban due to snow
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban due to the snow in the capital.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
This Ontario company will pay you for a job interview and here's how much
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
An extreme cold weather alert is in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures are expected this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec ditches passport requirement and most restrictions on Saturday
As of Saturday, it will no longer be necessary to show a vaccination passport in Quebec to enter places that were covered by this measure since Sept. 1.
-
Quebec Premier Legault defends upcoming budget, says he'll help fight inflation
The Quebec government is already starting to defend the upcoming budget it plans to table on March 22.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Hurricane-force gusts expected to hit N.L., as windy storm sweeps East Coast
Powerful and potentially damaging winds and heavy precipitation are forecast to hit the East Coast Saturday, with hurricane-force gusts expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Winnipeg
-
Group of men arrested following downtown Winnipeg assault
A group of men were arrested on Friday night following an assault in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Another vehicle targeted by gas theft; Winnipeg police keeping eye on reported thefts
A Winnipeg man has become one of a growing number of gas theft victims in the city, after discovering someone had drilled a hole in his truck's gas tank.
-
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed following an incident on 14 Street S.W.
-
Nichols out of Wild Card One lineup at Brier after positive COVID-19 test
After a perfect round-robin at the Tim Hortons Brier, Brad Gushue's side dropped a 4-3 decision to Canada's Brendan Bottcher in Friday's playoff seeding game after vice Mark Nichols withdrew from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipeline
Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
Edmonton
-
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
-
Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic
The province reported 11 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of deaths up to 4,003.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver makes last-minute changes to summer patio program after industry complaints
After facing harsh criticism from industry associations for its 2022 guidelines for summer patios at restaurants, bars and breweries, the City of Vancouver has made changes that it says will streamline the program.
-
Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead
One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'
A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.