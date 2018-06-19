

CTV Windsor





The two-year-old boy pulled from a family swimming pool in Lakeshore on Sunday night has died.

Essex County OPP and EMS responded to a residence on Ross Beach Road on June 17, around 8:00 p.m.

Police say the child was initially reported missing from the home, but was discovered minutes later in the family pool.

The child was transported by EMS to Windsor Regional Hospital and was then sent to a Detroit hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries -- but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the child.