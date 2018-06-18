

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 2-year-old child was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a pool.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call at a home on Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore on June 17 at about 8 p.m.

Police say the child was initially reported missing from the home, but was discovered minutes later in the family pool.

The child was transported by EMS to an area hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.