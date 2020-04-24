WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged two Windsor men with drug trafficking after an investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was actively investigating the case and identified two adult male suspects.

On Thursday around 12:15 p.m., officers saw both suspects travelling together in a vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle while it was stopped in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East and arrested both men without incident.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search three residences associated with the investigation. They are located at the 1500 block of Bernard Road, the 900 block of St. Paul Avenue and the 2500 block of Chilver Road.

Three vehicles associated to the men were also searched.

During the various searches, investigators seized 400 grams of fentanyl, 235 grams of phenethylamine and two grams of cocaine.

During the search of the residence on Benard Road, DIGS officers say they located and seized a variety of items believed to be used in the manufacturing of fentanyl.

Jason Makulski, 32, and Mark Chimienti, 40, are both charged with a variety of offences associated with the production and trafficking of illicit drugs - including fentanyl.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.