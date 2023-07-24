Two Windsor Lowe’s stores converting to RONA

RONA Inc., is converting two Lowe’s stores in east and south Windsor.

The company will hold ‘board’ cutting ceremonies on Thursday to mark the reopening of the new RONA+ stores located in at 7350 Catherine Street and 1848 Provincial Road.

The Catherine Street location used to be a RONA, but closed in 2013 and was converted to Lowe’s.

The company says the conversion of the former Lowe’s store to the brand-new RONA+ banner is part of a wider plan aimed at redefining how Canadians shop for home improvement and represented a significant local investment.

“Through this process, the company is looking to build on the strong legacy of the RONA brand and build momentum for this beloved Canadian-operated household name,” said a news release.

From Thursday, July 27 to Wednesday, Aug. 2, the stores will offer the local community an array of special activities to celebrate the Grand Opening of the stores, including a big community event complete with kids’ workshops, food and entertainment on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.