The Windsor and Chatham region have two weather warnings in effect Sunday for high winds and blowing snow.

Environment Canada has issued both a wind storm warning and a blowing snow advisory.

The agency says strong southwest winds with gusts of 100 to110 km/h will affect southwestern Ontario Sunday in the wake of a sharp arctic cold front.

Environment Canada says a wind gust of 95 km/hr has already been reported at Windsor airport.

Wind gusts of 120 km/h are likely in areas along the shores of Lake Huron and Lake Erie.



The damaging winds will continue into the evening, the agency says, then will gradually diminish near midnight, except near Lakes Erie and Huron where they may persist most of the night.



Power outages are possible.

There is a reminder from emergency personnel to have a 72-hour emergency kit ready in case of power failure.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Blowing snow may also make for poor visibility Sunday afternoon and through the evening.

Any fresh snow will be whipped up by the winds creating near whiteout conditions at times.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility, which could suddenly be reduced to near zero.

Conditions will slowly improve early Monday morning as winds begin to diminish.