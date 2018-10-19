

A few surprise developments in the race for the council seat in Windsor’s Ward 5.

Joe Lucier announced Friday that he is removing himself from the race and is asking his supporters to vote for Joey Wright.

Martin Utrosa announced Thursday he is stepping aside and he is also encouraging all of his supporters to back Joey Wright.

“I’ll continue talking about the issues that I think are important to Windsor and Ward 5,” said Utrosa. “I think that's an important part of any campaign even if you do end up endorsing another candidate."

Utrosa said he made the decision to limit vote splitting on October 22, and he will campaign this weekend by mentioning Wright’s name to voters.

"It really came out of the blue," said Wright. "I'm grateful for Martin putting the community first and I'm grateful for his support and I do think it is important that the voters have an option if they do want change and they don't want to stick around with the incumbent."

Lucier and Utrosa’s names will still appear on the ballot.

The other candidates in Ward 5 are incumbent Ed Sleiman, Adam Castle, Lillian Kuzsely and Joe Lucier.