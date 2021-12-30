Two upcoming Windsor Spitfires games postponed

Two upcoming Windsor Spitfire games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the team.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Thursday they have suspended team activities, resulting postponing the two games against Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds.

The games were originally scheduled for:

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm

Friday, Dec. 31 – Flint Firebirds at Windsor Spitfires

The two postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date. The league will provide information once the new dates have been confirmed.