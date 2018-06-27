

No serious injuries have been reported after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

The Kingsville Fire Department, Essex-Windsor EMS and the OPP were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a truck travelling eastbound on Highway 3 was rear-ended by another vehicle, which was pushed into the oncoming lane and it was subsequently struck by a westbound vehicle.

Police also say the original vehicle proceeded eastbound and rear ended another vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a ditch.

There were five people involved in the collision. Police say two are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital. The others suffered minor injuries or were not injured.

The crash has renewed calls by residents to widen Highway 3.

“It definitely will reduce our call volume if we get a much safer highway in that area,” says Kingsville Fire Chief Chuck Parsons.

Parsons says they have already responded to six collisions on Highway 3 so far this year. There were 12 in 2017.

“It is frustrating and it seems we continually go and not a lot gets done about it,” says Parsons.

But Parsons concedes, it’s not just the width of the highway that should shoulder the blame.

“You couple weather with driver error with the width of the highway, it’s just a real problem that we're going to have to deal with,” says Parsons.

Essex County OPP Const. Jim Root says they are still investigating Wednesday’s chain reaction collision, but wouldn't speculate on the factors.

“Highways don't cause accidents, people cause accidents,” says Root.

Highway 3 between County Roads 27 and 29 in Kingsville was closed for approximately 90 minutes to complete the investigation and remove the damaged vehicles.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.