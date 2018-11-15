

CTV Windsor





Police have laid two more charges against people accused of driving while being impaired by drugs.

A 17-year-old from Windsor was charged after Chatham-Kent OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 near Queens Line around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer determined he was under the influence of drugs and was operating his vehicle while impaired.

The driver was also charged with driving while under suspension, and driving without a proper rear light.

The OPP have also laid charges in a two vehicle crash on Highway 3 near the EC Row Expressway in Windsor that happened on Nov. 4.

A vehicle with two occupants was hit from behind by a second vehicle.

Police determined the man driving the second vehicle was impaired.

Peter Zacharias, 25, of Chatham was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

Both occupants of the first vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles incurred significant damage.