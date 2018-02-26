

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged two people with human trafficking and have issued arrest warrants for two others.

On Thursday, patrol officers responded to a complaint involving human trafficking.

The adult female victim reported that she began a relationship with the adult suspect male in September of 2017.

Police say the victim reported that the suspect soon began to control her movements, forcing her into prostitution and transporting illegal firearms and narcotics.

The victim reported that at times she had been assaulted, threatened, and forcibly confined.

Investigators from our Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Police say it was believed that three separate residences within the city were associated to offences committed against the victim.

On Friday, investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the three different residences.

During the searches officers recovered two replica firearms.

As a result of this investigation, two adults have been arrested and charged. Another two adults have been identified and currently have warrants for their arrest.

The charges include human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assault.

The accused are known to frequent both the Windsor area as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators have been able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery. The names of the accused have not been published to protect the identity of the victim.

If you are a victim, or know of a victim of this often hidden crime, help and assistance is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.