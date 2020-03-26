Two people arrested after cruiser hit with stolen truck
Essex County OPP cruiser struck by truck in Lakeshore, Ont. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A collision in Lakeshore involved a police cruiser and a reported stolen grey pickup truck.
The crash occurred Thursday when police set up a road block at County Road 27, Belle River Road, at County Road 8 in an attempt to stop the two occupants.
The officer in the cruiser wasn't injured, but the suspects fled on foot into a field.
A man and woman were located and arrested after several officers and the canine unit converged on scene.
Earlier in the day OPP say officers broke off a pursuit with the pickup truck near Comber.
The driver fled at high rate speed after police attempted a traffic stop.