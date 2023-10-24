WINDSOR
    • Two men wanted in connection to Tecumseh robbery

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Tecumseh are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a recent robbery.

    Police responded to the robbery report around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 15 at a business in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive East.

    Two men entered the business demanding cash, police say. The suspects left the store with an unknown amount of money and are believed to have taken off in an unknown vehicle.

    Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incident or the men to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip online at www.catchcrooks.com

