Two men wanted in connection to Tecumseh robbery

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Tecumseh are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a recent robbery.

Police responded to the robbery report around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 15 at a business in the 12000 block of Riverside Drive East.

Two men entered the business demanding cash, police say. The suspects left the store with an unknown amount of money and are believed to have taken off in an unknown vehicle.

Can you help identify these 2 individuals in relation to a Robbery on Oct 15, 2023, at 4:20 a.m., at a business in the 12000 block of Riverside Dr. @TownofTecumseh



If yes, contact #EssexCtyOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. ^sd E231392853 pic.twitter.com/jaIuAPDROZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 24, 2023

Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incident or the men to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip online at www.catchcrooks.com