WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP have charged two people after a break-in where two dogs were reportedly poisoned.

The incident took place on Concession 11 on Dec. 23, 2019 around 1 p.m.

Police say a member of the household arrived home and saw a silver Dodge car leaving the family's driveway at a high rate of speed.

When they got on the road, the suspect’s car struck the culvert causing considerable damage to the vehicle's front end.

The vehicle fled north on Concession 11 to County Road 42 and was last observed heading north on Banwell Road.

Police say the home had been ransacked and several items were stolen.

Officers say what was even more alarming, was that the family's two dogs appeared to have been poisoned and required urgent medical assistance.

During the investigation, OPP obtained and posted video surveillance footage of persons of interest in this break-in assisting in the identification and arrest of two people.

A 33-year-old Essex man remains in custody and is charged with break and enter, taking an auto without consent and two counts of cruelty to animals.

A 35-year-old Windsor man remains in custody and is charged with break and enter, taking an auto without consent, two counts of cruelty to animals and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.