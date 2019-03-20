

CTV Windsor





A ‘no-show’ in court has freed a Windsor man facing assault charges.

On Wednesday, Crown Attorney Brian Manarin dismissed charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon against Jesse Ball-Shearon, 23, for a July 2016 incident.

Manarin tells CTV News the evidence of the victim, Jesse Hill, was "pivotal" in explaining who assaulted him and how.

On Monday, court heard Hill fell or was pushed down a flight of stairs inside a Tecumseh Road apartment building. He suffered a broken ankle that required surgery and a serious "gash" on the back of his head.

Hill attended the first day of the trial in Superior Court, but now neither the Crown’s Office nor Hill’s former lawyer can find him.

Ball-Shearon has been in custody since last summer, because he failed to appear for a previous court date on the assault charges.

Manarin noted that Ball-Shearon has lost the use of his legs, needs a wheelchair to get around and is on a catheter for an undisclosed medical reason.

Ball-Shearon is now out of custody and a free man.