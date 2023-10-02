Turkey giveaway taking place on Wyandotte Street

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association is handing out free Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday, Oct. 2.

"The Board of Directors is honoured and fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back and say ‘thank you” to our community during this season of sharing and gratitude” says chair Larry Horwitz.

The event is open to the public. No identification or paperwork is needed to collect a free turkey. Those who are interested in attending should arrive early as the turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. One turkey per family.

It takes place at 3 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant, 1129 Wyandotte St E, in Windsor.