‘Truck or treat’: Families take part in truck-themed Halloween celebration

The third annual Truck or Treat Halloween event took place Saturday in LaSalle.

Families were encouraged to dress up for Halloween and see an exciting lineup of unique vehicles including emergency, construction, and farm vehicles while collecting some candy along the way.

“The best part is the community engagement,” said co-organizer of the event, Owen Stichhaller.

“We’ve got so many vehicles from local businesses out here and they didn’t just bring a vehicle they brought some spirit with them as well.”

The LaSalle Fire Service was also on-site accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys for all ages. The toys will be distributed to local families in need for the holidays.

This year, organizers partnered with the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to raise some funds for animal welfare and support and welfare.