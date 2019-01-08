

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. -- The driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., on Tuesday.

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 players were injured when Sidhu's semi-unit loaded with peat moss and the Broncos bus collided in rural Saskatchewan last April.

Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League when their bus and Sidhu's rig collided not far from Tisdale, Sask.

"I plead guilty, your honour," said Sidhu, who was wearing a black suit with white dress shirt and tie.

The Crown said it might need up to five days for sentencing. The case was adjourned until Jan. 28.