

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to promote organ and tissue donation.

The Trillium Gift of Life Network honoured hospital staff Monday, including Dr. Natalie Malus, with the Provincial Conversion Rate Award.

Dr. Malus, the medical director for the ICU and hospital donation physician, received the Hospital Donation Champion award in recognition of her years of work promoting the importance of organ and tissue donation in the community.

In 2017 and 2018, Windsor Regional Hospital had 29 patients donate their organs. That resulted in 82 transplants and 70 tissue donations.

63 per cent of potential donors receiving care at the hospital went to give the gift of life.

Today, more than 1,500 people in Ontario remain on a waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant and every three days, someone will die without one.